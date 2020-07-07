Genesis Lopez Sports Minuscule Polka Dot Bikini In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Monday, July 6, American model Genesis Lopez shared a suggestive snap for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 26-year-old posed outside in front of a wooden fence and green foliage. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the casual photoshoot was Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Genesis stretched out her arms and leaned to the right, resting her hands on the tree next to her. She turned her head and closed her eyes, pursing her full lips.

Genesis sizzled in a tiny black-and-white polka dot bikini that featured a plunging top and high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. Water droplets clung to her lower body, which suggests that she had gone for a swim before the picture was taken. The model accessorized the sultry look with stud earrings and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a low bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, which allowed her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows and false eyelashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Monday” and asked them to let her know how their weekend went. She also noted that she would like to eventually purchase a beach house.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“[H]ad a good weekend,” said a follower.

“Mine was awesome,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Genesis’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“This is a whole other level of hot,” wrote one fan.

“You are looking beautiful,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Genesis engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 90,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.