Sebastian Athie Dead, Disney Channel Latin America Star Dies At 24

Sebastian Athie is dead, according to a social media update by Disney Channel Latin America. Athie’s cause of death was not clear. Reports indicate that Athie died on July 4 in Mexico. He was just 24 years old.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastián Athié whom we will always remember for his great talent, companionship, professionalism, and, above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, colleagues, friends, and fans in his farewell. Absolute sadness,” the post, which was written in Spanish, read, as translated by Google.

Athie’s manager, Cristina Chaparro also confirmed the news, re-posting the photo from Disney Channel LA to her Instagram account and adding a caption of her own. “Tristeza absoluta,” she wrote. The translation? Absolute sadness. She added the broken heart emoji to her post.

Fellow actor Santiago Stieben also took to social media to share an emotional post with fans following Athie’s death.

“I am very sad indeed. I was hesitant to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always,” reads the Google-translated caption. The video was “in memory of a great friend” and showcased several photos and fond memories that Stieben has of Athie.

Athie was best known for his role in O11ce, in which he played Lorenzo. According to his IMDb page, he starred in the television series from 2017 through 2019. Prior to that, he starred in another television series called La Rosa de Guadalupe.

He was not super active on social media as evidenced by his last photo on Instagram, which was shared with his 247,000 Instagram followers about four weeks ago. When he did post to social, he would share photos of himself and pictures of his family. As evidenced by the photos he posted, he seemed to love the beach and was a big soccer fan.

Also a talented musician, Athie played the guitar and could sing. According to The Mirror, he launched a music career back in 2018. At the time, he released a duet titled “Hasta Que Vuelvas” with actor Javier Eloy Bonanno.