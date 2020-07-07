Sebastian Athie Dead, Disney Channel Latin America Star Dies At 24

Sebastian Athie has died, according to a social media update posted by Disney Channel Latin America over the weekend. Athie’s cause of death had not been made public at the time of this writing. Reports indicate that Athie died on July 4 in Mexico. He was just 24 years old.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastián Athié whom we will always remember for his great talent, companionship, professionalism, and, above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, colleagues, friends, and fans in his farewell. Absolute sadness,” the post, which was written in Spanish, read, as translated by Google. You can see the post below.

Athie’s manager, Cristina Chaparro, also confirmed the tragic news, reposting the photo from Disney Channel Latin America to her Instagram account and emphasizing the devastation with a caption of her own that likewise translates to “absolute sadness.”

“Tristeza absoluta,” she wrote, adding a broken-heart emoji.

Fellow actor Santiago Stieben (star of O11ce) also took to social media to share an emotional post with fans following Athie’s death.

“I am very sad indeed. I was hesitant to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always,” read the Google-translated caption.

The video was “in memory of a great friend” and showcased several photos and fond memories that Stieben has of Athie.

Athie was best known for his role in O11ce, in which he played Lorenzo. According to the Internet Movie Database, he starred in the television series from 2017 through 2019. Prior to that, he starred in another television series called La Rosa de Guadalupe. He hadn’t been working on any television or film roles since 2019, according to his IMDb page.

He was not super-active on social media, as evidenced by his last photo on Instagram, which was shared with his 247,000 Instagram followers about four weeks ago. When he did post, he would share photos of himself and pictures of his family. As evidenced by the photos he posted, he seemed to love the beach and was a big soccer fan.

Also a talented musician, Athie played the guitar and could sing. According to The Mirror, he launched a music career back in 2018. At the time, he released a duet titled “Hasta Que Vuelvas” with actor Javier Eloy Bonanno. You can hear the song here.

News of Athie’s death stirred up sad memories of Cameron Boyce, who was another Disney Channel star gone too soon. Boyce died this time last year after suffering a seizure.