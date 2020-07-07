‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’: 30-Minutes Of The Game Has Been Leaked Online

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ubisoft recently announced the new game, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Following Norse mythology, the game was previously likened to the much-beloved PlayStation 4 game, God of War. However, now that 30-minutes of gameplay has been leaked online, many are starting to compare it to CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, according to Kotaku.

Previously, Ubisoft had released an official trailer for their upcoming game, which will drop sometime this year. As Kotaku pointed out, at the time, people were not impressed at how little of the gameplay was revealed in the four-minute trailer. It was then announced that additional gameplay would be shown at Ubisoft Forward next week. However, footage has leaked ahead of that event, which is the virtual replacement for their annual E3 conference.

According to many who have seen the footage, the color palette and the open-world exploration is very similar to that seen in The Witcher 3.

While the leaked footage is being continually pulled down due to copyright restrictions, IGN has managed to give a decent breakdown of the content provided from the footage.

The content revealed gameplay from the perspective of Eivor, a female version of the lead character. Further details regarding her gameplay has also been revealed. This includes the fact that longboat play occurs as well as some combat details as a result of a “full castle siege.” In addition, a boss battle gives gamers the option to “execute or spare the victim.”

Other functionality was also disclosed. Raven Sight will detail the stats for wealth and mysteries, as well as any secrets in the area. The skill menu also showed that it takes the “takes the form of constellations” and “unlocks across multiple branches.” The inventory menu as well as the abilities of the health bar were also detailed during the leaked gameplay.

IGN also pointed out that the footage appeared to be somewhat buggy and potentially not what Ubisoft wanted users to see. However, as yet, Ubisoft has not responded to their query regarding the leaked content and whether or not it was from the final version of the game or if it was from an earlier rendition.

As a result of this, it seems likely that gamers who are anticipating the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will likely have to wait for the official unveiling during Ubisoft Forward. It is anticipated by fans that a fixed release date could also be released at this point in time.