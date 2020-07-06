Tammy Hembrow Opts To Go Braless In A Butterfly Crop Top While Rocking Cheeky Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Tammy Hembrow has spent countless hours working in the gym to build her flawless figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a new post on Monday evening, one that has quickly proved to be a huge hit with her millions of fans.

The steamy upload contained a total of three slides, two of which were photos of the 26-year-old posing outside on a beautiful day. She stood next to a large white house and struck a variety of poses as she worked the camera underneath the cloudless blue sky and golden sun.

The final slide of the upload was a short video clip of the Aussie hottie, this time posing just a short distance away from a refreshing pool. She wiggled her hips in a sensual fashion and flipped her platinum blond braid over her shoulder while gazing at the lens below her with an alluring stare.

Tammy’s ensemble in the post certainly made it worth a look, especially because of how it showcased her impressive physique. Her outfit included a skimpy white crop top with a yellow and black monarch butterfly embroidered over her voluptuous chest. It had thick straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders and cut off just below her ribcage, allowing the model to flaunt her flat stomach and chiseled abs. Tammy also appeared to be going braless underneath the tiny garment, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of yellow string bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The swimwear featured a minuscule, ruched panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted legs and thick thighs completely exposed. In one photo of the photos, Tammy posed with her backside to the camera, revealing the number’s daringly cheeky style that showed off her round booty in its entirety.

In the caption of the upload, Tammy announced that she would be hosting an eight-week fitness challenge for her followers to participate in. Many fans seemed excited for the activity, however, it was the model herself that seemed to earn most of their praise.

“YOU ARE PERFECTION,” one person wrote.

“That body is just insane,” quipped another fan.

“Girllll your shape is absolutely incredible!! Keep grindingggg, a third follower remarked.

“Goals goals goals Tammy,” added a fourth fan.

The update has also amassed nearly 150,000 likes after just two hours of going live.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown off her “built not bought” body on Instagram. On Saturday, the star shared another set of snaps that captured her relaxing by the pool in a colorful fringe bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 359,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments to date.