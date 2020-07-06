Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Chiselled Abs In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple update in which she showed off her sculpted figure in an activewear ensemble. Katelyn didn’t include a geotag that specified where the snaps were taken, but she appeared to be outside, somewhere with a view of the ocean.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood in front of a chain link fence with the ocean visible in the background. The pictures in the post were taken by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also tagged Bo and Tee, an activewear brand that was likely where her outfit came from.

Katelyn showed off her fit figure in a sports bra with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, and ruched detailing on the chest that drew even more attention to her chest. The sports bra ended just below her breasts, leaving her chiselled abs on full display.

She paired the sports bra with pale yellow leggings that hugged her toned legs and showed off her physique to perfection. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in tousled waves, and she stared directly at the camera in the first snap. She also held a package from MegaFit Meals, who she made sure to tag in the picture and caption as well.

In the second snap, Katelyn moved to an open-air space without a fence behind her. The background was blurred, allowing her physique to remain the focal point of the shot, but the blue ocean was visible off in the distance, stretching out to the horizon.

Katelyn placed both hands on her hips and cocked one hip to the side as she gazed off into the distance. The leggings ended a few inches above her ankles, and she was barefoot in the sexy snap.

She finished off the post, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that showed the process of obtaining the smoking-hot snaps. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 13,800 likes and 512 comments within five hours.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You’re my goal wow you look amazing,” another fan added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Flawless beauty,” another wrote, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

Katelyn loves to show off her fit figure in all kinds of sexy ensembles. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a series of pictures in which she rocked a pale pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination.