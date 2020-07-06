Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple update in which she showed off her sculpted figure in an activewear ensemble. Katelyn didn’t include a geotag that specified where the snaps were taken, but she appeared to be outside, somewhere with a view of the ocean.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood in front of a chain-link fence with the ocean visible in the background. The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the update. She also tagged Bo and Tee, an activewear brand that was likely where her outfit came from.

Katelyn showed off her curves in a sports bra with a low-cut neckline that helped her reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and ruched detailing on the chest that drew even more attention to her assets. The sports bra ended just below her breasts, leaving her chiseled abs on full display.

She paired the top with pale yellow leggings that hugged her toned legs and helped her flaunt her physique to perfection. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in tousled waves as she stared directly at the camera. She also held a package from MegaFit Meals, which she made sure to tag in the post as well.

In the second snap, Katelyn moved to an open-air space without a fence behind her. The background was blurred, allowing her physique to remain the focal point of the shot, but the blue ocean was visible off in the distance, stretching out to the horizon.

Katelyn placed both hands on her hips and cocked one hip to the side as she gazed off into the distance. The leggings ended a few inches above her ankles as she posed barefoot in the snap.

She finished off the post, as she frequently does, with a short clip that showed the process of obtaining the smoking-hot snaps. Her followers absolutely loved the update, which received over 13,800 likes and 512 comments within five hours.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You’re my goal wow you look amazing,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third admirer remarked.

“Flawless beauty,” another wrote, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

Katelyn loves to show off her fit figure in all kinds of sexy ensembles. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of pictures in which she rocked a pale pink lingerie set.