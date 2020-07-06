Melania Trump Friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Is Releasing A Critical And ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Book

This summer, there have been numerous tell-all books focusing on President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. Now, another “explosive” book is set to hit shelves later this summer, and insiders say it will contain all kinds of shocking information about the first lady from someone who has known her for years.

As the Daily Beast reports, the potential blockbuster is being written by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who worked and played alongside Trump as she helped her husband plan his inauguration in Washington D.C. in 2017. She also acted as an adviser and close friend to the Slovenian model for 15 years.

Winson Wilkoff also worked alongside Anna Wintour at Conde Nast as a special events director, where she produced the Met gala. Most recently, she worked as senior adviser to the First Lady before having a falling out that saw her leave the White House.

It was reported that Winston Wolkoff’s firm got $26 million in federal funding to help plan the inaugural event. She has since reportedly been cooperating with federal prosecutors to look into the spending at the inaugural event. Though the former East Wing adviser claims she wasn’t fired, she was, she says, thrown under the bus by the Trumps.

At the time, Trump emailed her friend and promised that their personal relationship was intact.

“I am sorry that the professional part of our relationship has come to an end, but I am comforted in the fact that our [friendship] far outweigh[s] politics,” she wrote in an email. “Thank you Again! Much love.”

The book, which insiders say will be a critical take on the Trump family, but focused on the First Lady, will hit shelves September 1st and is titled Melania and Me. It was described by Google Book as “a revealing and explosive portrayal of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s fifteen-year friendship with Melania Trump and observations of the most chaotic White House in history.”

The news comes on the heels of the recently-published The Art of her Deal by Mary Jacob, a reporter for the Washington Post, and John Bolton’s tell-all about the president titled The Room Where It Happened.

As with other books about the Trump family, including the soon-to-be-published tell-all by Trump’s niece Mary Trump called Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Winston Wolkoff could face legal challenges in bringing her book to the public. Many people in the Trump world are required to sign non-disclosure agreements when working with them.