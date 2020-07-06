Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Bodysuit & Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Monday, July 6, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the 35-year-old posed in front of white cabinets in what appears to be a kitchen. A pink Gucci purse had been placed on the countertop beside her. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Orange County, California.

The mother-of-one flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging pink bodysuit. She paired the skintight garment with tiny acid-wash denim shorts that accentuated her curvaceous hips and lean legs. Dolly piled on the accessories, wearing her sparkling engagement ring, layered necklaces, a silver belt, a bracelet, a watch, and pink quilted mule heels.

The model styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, false eyelashes, subtle contour, highlighter, and red lipstick.

For the photo, the Instagram star faced forward and hooked her thumb into her pants pocket. She gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers an encouraging message. She also advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company and informing fans that they can use a payment plan when purchasing items from the brand.

Quite a few of her admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment her.

“Beautiful absolutely beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Such a beauty,” added a different devotee.

“Omg babe so beautiful,” remarked another follower, along with a red heart emoji.

“This lady is one extremely beautiful woman inside and out,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a powder blue halterneck sports bra and spandex shorts. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.