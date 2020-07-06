Morgan Stewart’s Engagement Ring From Fiancé Jordan McGraw Cost A Reported $100,000

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw got engaged over the weekend.

Morgan Stewart’s engagement ring is reportedly worth six figures.

Following Jordan McGraw’s Fourth of July proposal, a Page Six report has revealed that the engagement ring that the 31-year-old Daily Pop host is now sporting is allegedly worth $100,000.

“Based on the early photos of Morgan’s ring, her sparkler appears to be a cushion-cut diamond, approximately 4.5-5 carats, set on a delicate solitaire band,” Shannon Delany-Ron, the Director of Communications for JamesAllen.com, told the outlet on Sunday. “I would estimate the value at $100,000.”

After Morgan became engaged to the 34-year-old, she showcased the first photo of her sparkler on Instagram but didn’t say anything about her engagement. Instead, she simply captioned the post, “Fireworks.”

Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, also spoke to the outlet about Morgan’s ring, saying that the simple and elegant design of the item allowed for its stunning center diamond to shine as the focal point of the cushion-cut piece.

According to Page Six, Morgan is one of many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union, who wear cushion-cut rings.

“Featuring 58 facets and rounded corners, the cushion-cut engagement ring is an antique cut that has a classic, romantic appeal,” Shannon continued.

After Morgan and Jordan’s engagement was first confirmed on Instagram, Morgan received well wishes from Jordan’s dad, Dr. Phil McGraw, of the Dr. Phil show, who said that both he and his wife Robin are “thrilled” about their engagement news.

“So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” he wrote in the comments section of a photo that featured Morgan wearing her engagement ring.

“So so so excited!!!” Morgan replied.

Morgan first confirmed that she and Jordan were dating earlier this year after splitting from her former husband and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, who she divorced in October of last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jordan was first to confirm his engagement to Morgan and did so on Instagram after her ring photo generated tons of questions from her fans and followers. As some may have seen, Jordan offered a simply response after a number of Morgan’s fans and followers wanted to know whether or not the two of them were engaged.

“Engaged???” one fan asked.

“IS THIS A RING?” wondered another.

Then, after Morgan seemingly ignored the inquiries of her curious online audience members, Jordan confirmed the ring on her finger was an engagement ring by telling the first fan, “She is.”