Rush Limbaugh Says Young People Shouldn’t Wear Masks So They Can Get Herd Immunity

Radio host Rush Limbaugh argued on Monday that young people shouldn’t be required to wear masks or practice social distancing so that they can infect one another and develop herd immunity. As for the elderly or high-risk members of the population, they should stay at home, the conservative pundit said.

As Raw Story reports, Limbaugh once again attacked one of his frequent targets: the mainstream media. He argued that the media was painting an inaccurate picture of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the fatality rate isn’t what they’ve painted it out to be.

“You need to not go along with this idea of shutting down the entire economy again, shutting down entire states,” Limbaugh said. “What they’re not telling you is the death rate is falling. But you don’t know that, because they’re simply reporting this massive increase in cases and you’re supposed to assume every case equals a death.”

While the national average death rate for COVID-19 hovers around 5 percent, in states like Texas and Florida — where the virus has surged in recent weeks — the fatality rate is closer to 1-2 percent. This is likely in part because much of the increase in cases has been among young people in those areas.

“The answer, here: Don’t mandate closures. Don’t mandate social distancing. Don’t even mandate mask-wearing,” he said.

This would let the young and healthy individuals out there to spread herd immunity — something that some people argue would allow the world to return back to normal without a vaccine for the virus.

As Healthline reported, people in their 20s and 30s have been contracting the virus at a higher rate than previously in areas like Florida, and while they are more likely to survive the disease, experts warn that they are also able to spread it to people who aren’t.

Some parts of the state, such as Miami, have been forced to close businesses and beaches again in order to try to contain the uptick in cases.

For those who are less likely to survive the battle with the disease, Limbaugh says that they should be quarantined.

“Encourage people who are old or who have a compromised immune system to stay quarantined. Stay hidden away. Do not go out,” he said.

It’s not the first time the radio host has pushed back on the response in the U.S. to the coronavirus. He recently accused Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on immunology in the country, of being part of an attempt to oust Donald Trump.

Limbaugh has been broadcasting in West Palm Beach, Florida since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He is currently battling advanced lung cancer, which he told listeners has been extremely difficult for him physically.