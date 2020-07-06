Ryan Seacrest Is Having A Tough Time Expressing His Emotions After Shayna Taylor Split

Ryan Seacrest is admitting that he struggles to be vulnerable.

Ryan Seacrest opened up about his emotional struggles during the July 6 episode of his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Days after the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host was spotted with another woman after splitting from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, who was featured and spoken about on the morning show frequently, Ryan admitted that when it comes to showing emotion, he often struggles to be vulnerable.

“They say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly. … [co-host] Patty [Rodriguez] and I — well, not Patty and I, Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird,” he explained, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine.

At the end of last month, the magazine confirmed that Ryan and Shayna had called it quits for a third time after dating on-and-off for eight years. According to a rep for Ryan, the couple decided to end their relationship “some time ago” but have allegedly remained friendly with one another and wish each other well.

The rep also said, as The Inquisitr previously shared, that Ryan and Shayna will “always cherish their time together as a couple.”

As fans may have seen in May, Ryan opened up about his relationship with Shayna and the on-and-off nature of their romance while chatting with Kelly on Live! At the time, Ryan wished his then-girlfriend a happy anniversary before acknowledging the fact that they were trying to get things “right” with one another for a third time.

Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest pose backstage for Naeem Khan during New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

While Ryan’s rep suggested that Ryan and Shayna were on good terms and had made the decision to end their relationship together, Shayna seemed to imply that she was not happy about the way in which things ended between them when she shared a very telling quote on her Instagram Stories.

As some may have seen, Shayna posted a message to her fans and followers just as their split was confirmed in which she suggested that she was unable to “convince” Ryan to love her and that he was unwilling to put in the work needed to make their relationship work for the long haul.

“No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up,” her quote read. “Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”