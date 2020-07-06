‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Explains Why She Went Public With Miscarriage

Scheana Marie is revealing why she wanted to tell her story.

Scheana Marie opened up about her decision to go public with her miscarriage during a recent episode of her podcast, Scheananigans.

Weeks after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage after a “miracle pregnancy” with boyfriend Brock Davies on an earlier episode of her show, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that she’s had a very rough week after confirming her sad news with her fans and followers.

“It was the most difficult podcast I’ve ever recorded,” Scheana shared on her most recent episode, via Us Weekly.

While it wasn’t easy opening up about the tragic loss of her first child, Scheana told listeners on her latest show that she wanted to be the one to tell the story and do so on her own terms and on her own platform, rather than participate with an interview and have to deal with a potentially manipulated story.

According to Scheana, she typically films her podcast in a studio but after sharing her sad news last month, she’s been quarantining by herself at her vacation home in Palm Springs, where she and Brock stayed together for the majority of the coronavirus shutdown earlier this week. As she explained, she isn’t yet ready to go back into the studio and prefers to continue her hibernation for now.

Although Scheana is currently in Palm Springs, she did venture back to Los Angeles last weekend to meet up with some friends at the Elephante restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

“I went there both nights this weekend because it is one of my favorite places to eat and I just felt like I needed to get out,” she explained. “I wanted to see the ocean. I just wanted to be back at the beach and that’s my favorite place to go.”

Scheana went on to say that when it came to her trip to Los Angeles, she spent her time with her closest friends because they were the only people she wanted to be around. As for the future of her podcast, Scheana isn’t sure when she’ll be ready to go back to normal and return to creating and putting out weekly content for her listeners.

Scheana Marie attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana also revealed on her past podcast episode that she has gotten a lot of support from her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.