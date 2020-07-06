Nata Lee Wears Plunging Black Bra Underneath Unzipped Jacket While Posing At A Bowling Alley

On Monday, July 6, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing picture on her secondary Instagram account.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing in a dimly lit bowling alley. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Moscow, Russia. Nata sat with her legs spread on the ball return system. She held onto a seven-pound red bowling ball as she looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

She opted to wear a plunging black bra underneath an unzipped cropped windbreaker jacket. Nata also sported a pair of high-waist beige-colored cargo pants. The ensemble showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with bowling shoes and a watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, Nata pulled back her hair in a top knot bun with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face and wore a minimal amount of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the tip of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she trimmed her nails in order to bowl. She also tagged photographer Alexander Mavrin, insinuating that he took the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are perfect!” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I can look at you all day. Just absolutely beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Very beautiful and sexy babe,” remarked another admirer.

“YOU are just too far gorgeous!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded pictures on her main account, in which she wore a white sports bra and matching barely there shorts while at a gym. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.