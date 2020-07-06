Jinger Duggar Shows Off 20-Week Baby Bump While Wearing A Sleeveless Blue Dress In Family Photo

Jinger Duggar looks cool and comfortable while posing with her family.

Jinger Duggar is 20 weeks pregnant with her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. The stars of TLC’s Counting On are expecting another girl sometime in November. In a brand new Instagram share, Jinger rocked a cute blue dress while posing with Jeremy and their daughter, 23-month-old Felicity.

The daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared the post on Monday as she seemed to be counting down the weeks until the baby comes. She is at the halfway point already. It appears that she thought that a baby bump photo was a great way to celebrate this important milestone. Jinger looked happy and healthy as she cradled her belly during the photo op. She wore a blue sleeveless dress that looked like it could have been made out of a lightweight material for the warm summer weather. It featured a v-neckline and a wide ruffle along the bottom. It looked like it had plenty enough room for her baby bump to grow.

Jinger teamed the summer dress with a pair of white Converse sneakers with pink shoelaces. She had a chain necklace worn around her neck. Her blond highlighted hair was flowing down around her shoulders in soft waves with a side part.

She was standing next to her Jeremy as he matched his pregnant wife with a pair of blue shorts. He also had a white collared shirt on and wore white sneakers as well.

Jeremy was holding Felicity in his arms as they posed for the picture. While Jinger and Jeremy were smiling directly at the camera, their daughter was looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. She had on a black and white checkered dress with a black headband on her small head. Felicity also sported a pair of sneakers, but hers appeared to have some kind of print on them. She was holding on tightly to a brown stuffed animal.

The family of three were standing in front of a brick building with an iron bench sitting in front of it. There was no geotag in Jinger’s Instagram post to indicate where they were at the time the photo was snapped, but they were on a mini-vacation over the Fourth of July weekend. Jinger had previously revealed that they took off to a cabin on the lake for a little fun vacation away from home for the holiday. This new snapshot could very well have been taken while they were vacationing.

Jinger’s Instagram followers seemed to love the family photo as they quickly made comments on how sweet they all looked. They especially loved Jinger’s sneakers.

“Beautiful family!! & those shoes,” replied one Duggar fan.

“Adorable family! Those shoes!! Where’d ya get them?” another person wanted to know.

“I love jinger’s style! So cute,” a third follower remarked.