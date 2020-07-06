WWE Star Mandy Rose Sizzles In Yellow Bikini: ‘Look For Something Positive In Each Day’

WWE star Mandy Rose showed off her smoking hot body in a tiny yellow bikini while also encouraging her Instagram followers to look for the positive in each day this afternoon.

The wrestler’s fans appeared to appreciate her sexy look and her uplifting words with more than 37,000 hitting the like button in under an hour. At least 460 Instagrammers also replied with a comment, and many of them featured heart and flame emoji indicating that they loved Mandy’s hot beachy look.

“You speak straight facts, Mandy, keep it up,” replied one fan.

“Oh, damn girl. I’m pretty positive this is hot,” a second devotee teased.

“You look so beautiful!! I hope you find your positive thing today,” wrote a third follower.

“I never have to look very hard… I just have to look at you, seeing your gorgeous eyes and magnificent, beautiful smile and hearing your lovely voice. You are the best and most positive thing that happens to me each day. Most beautiful and sexiest woman in the world in my eyes. Kindest, most caring woman in the world. So much inner strength and inner beauty. You truly are a beautiful angel,” a fourth Instagrammer replied.

In the shot, Mandy stood atop a rock with a wet sandy beach and rolling waves behind her, and she credited Lee LHGFX photography as the photographer. She posed with both of her hands behind her head, and she appeared to hold back some of her wavy blond hair, which fell from a side part and cascaded down her back to her waist. She bent one knee, resting her weight on its toe and stuck the opposite hip out. The pose showed off the wrestler’s muscular arms, shapely thighs, toned stomach, and hourglass curves. Mandy wore a tiny yellow string bikini top that featured gathered triangles to protect her modesty and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. The matching bottoms rode low on Mandy’s hips, emphasizing her gorgeous shape.

The wrestler seemed to have a light-colored pedicure, and her feet had some sand from the beach on them in the shot. She accented her features with what appeared to be bright eyeshadow and heavy mascara to make her eyes pop as she stared off into the distance. Contouring and highlighting seemed to make Mandy’s face glow in the soft light, and her full lips looked like they had a frosted pink lip color on them. She accessorized the swimwear with large sparkly stud earrings.