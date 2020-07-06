Former ‘RHOC’ Star Kara Keough Shares Emotional Message On What Would Have Been Her Son’s Three-Month Birthday

Kara Keough didn't think she could live after the tragic loss.

Kara Keough opened up about the devastating loss of her son McCoy on Instagram on Monday, July 6.

In an absolutely heart-wrenching post shared with her fans and followers, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and daughter of ex-cast member Jeana Keough spoke about the heartbreak she’s felt since she tragically lost her second child with husband Kyle Bosworth exactly three months ago.

“I’m three months into the deepest pain I’ve ever felt. I’ve survived three months when I didn’t think I’d live another three seconds. How has it been so long since I smelled you and felt your weight?” Kara began.

According to the former reality star, each day she’s experienced since the loss of her son has felt like the longest day of her life. In fact, she described the past three months as a “summer solstice of suffering” before saying that despite all the heartache she’s endured, she’s been getting through, somehow.

“Time is pushing on, moving my body begrudgingly into another day. Another day further away from the last time I held you in my arms,” she explained.

Kara then asked her unborn child about the person he would be today, including questions about his personality, his hair, and his love of his parents. She also said she wondered if her older child would be sneaking into his room in an attempt to play with him when she and her husband were either asleep or busy.

“Would she even be able to lift you by now?” Kara wondered.

While little McCoy’s life was tragically cut short, Kara said that she and her family frequently see signs of him everywhere and feel his presence often. They also kiss him goodnight and make spaces for him in places he would have been had his life not been cut short.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kara revealed in April that her second child died during childbirth after suffering shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. At the time, Kara confirmed that she and husband Kyle’s second child arrived on April 6 at 3:10 in the morning, weighing in at 11 pounds and four ounces.

Kara also confirmed at the time of her upsetting news that her son’s organs had been donated to save the lives of others.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, the death of Kara’s son happened just weeks after she tragically lost her father, Matt Keough.