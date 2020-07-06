Sommer Ray Smolders In Camo Mini Dress As She Teases She Can’t Pick Just One Snap

Instagram model Sommer Ray shared a new slate of photos with her followers on Monday afternoon and these immediately garnered a lot of attention. Sommer posted nine snapshots in this new post and she admitted that she had a hard time picking just one to share.

For all nine of these pictures, Sommer was photographed wearing a camouflage mini dress. She was sitting in a car and had a white purse that she had rested right between her legs.

Sommer had her honey-blond hair styled in what has essentially become a trademark look for her. The model’s long tresses were swept over her head to one side and the loose waves cascaded over one shoulder. In several of the photos, the 23-year-old model tousled her locks with one hand.

The model wore a layered silver necklace and silver hoop earrings, and she added a bracelet and a handful of rings to accessorize her look. Sommer appeared to be wearing a deep pink lip color, and some of the photos showed her teasingly applying a bit more shimmer to her lips.

The camo dress hugged all of Sommer’s infamous curves, allowing her to show off her tanned legs and some cleavage. She gave her fans a variety of facial expressions with this selection of photos, looking pouty and sultry in some while she laughed in other snaps.

“You’re my biggest biggest motivation! Queen energy in every pic,” on of Sommer’s followers commented.

This new Instagram post received a huge reaction from the model’s followers. Within just one hour, these uploads had already garnered more than 435,000 likes from Sommer’s nearly 25 million followers. The 2,300 comments showed that Sommer’s fans loved getting the opportunity to check out such a wide variety of snaps from this particular shoot.

“YOU ARE ACTUALLY SO PERFECT,” detailed another comment.

“That SMILE!! @sommerray how are you so damn beautiful!!!!” someone else praised.

“How do you manage to be this stunning?” questioned a fan.

Sommer has shared a lot of sultry snaps in recent weeks and almost everything she shares receives a lot of love from her followers. In some cases, she posed in workout gear from her line of clothing. In other posts, she teased people with glimpses at photoshoots she had recently done.

Whether Sommer shares full-length shots or close in crops, her Instagram fans shower the snaps with an immense amount of love and a clear desire to see more. The model rarely leaves her followers hanging for long and that seems to be just the way they like it.