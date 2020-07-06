Teddi Mellencamp’s Infant Daughter To Undergo Neurosurgery Later This Month

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp announced that her infant daughter, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave will undergo neurosurgery. The ALL IN By Teddi creator took to Instagram to share that Dove was recently diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis. This rare condition occurs when the growth seams on the back of the skull close prematurely.

Teddi shared with her followers that her anxiety was at an “all-time high” currently as the surgery was scheduled for later this month. The reality star admitted to suffering from anxiety and acknowledged that dealing with it while in the “public eye” can be difficult. It was a tough decision to share Dove’s diagnosis; however, Teddi prides herself on being “someone who tries to be as transparent as possible” and announced the news on Monday.

Initially, Teddi believed that the five-month-old was suffering from Torticollis, a condition where a child’s head persistently leans towards one side, according to Boston Children’s Hospital. The condition is common in young children, and Teddi’s son, Cruz Arroyave had it when he was an infant. Teddi believed that to heal, Dove would just need “a band for re-shaping” as her son did. Instead, the infant had a CT scan, which revealed the diagnosis of Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.

Teddi shared that she had a team of doctors that are providing Dove with great care, and they caught it early. The infant will undergo neurosurgery later this month, and the success rate of the surgery is typically high. Dove was expected to spend about a week in the hospital and then have a few weeks of recovery at home. So despite the scary thought of infant neurosurgery, Teddi’s spirits remained high.

“So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked for prayers for Dove and also asked her followers if anyone had experienced a similar surgery. The reality star was hoping for “any additional insight and support.”

Several followers responded that their children had the surgery and it was successful. One commenter even used the doctors that Teddi has been seeing. The two had planned on connecting via direct message.

It wasn’t just mothers that had gone through similar situations that responded to Teddi. Her post quickly received thousands of likes, and the comment section was full of support. Co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne both commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

“Sending prayers up. Y’all got this,” newcomer Sutton Stracke responded.