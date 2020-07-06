‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump Allegedly Dumping Her Dirty Work On Lisa Rinna

Erika Jayne was seen reacting to an episode of 'RHOBH' Season 6.

Erika Jayne was seen reacting to an old episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a recent clip shared by Bravo.

Amid the weeks-long hiatus the show went into as a result of production delays that were prompted by the spread of COVID-19, Erika teamed up with Reza Farahan, of Shahs of Sunset, for a special look back at an episode that aired during Season 6.

As fans of the reality series may recall, much of drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ sixth season was based on the Lyme disease of former cast member Yolanda Hadid and whether or not she was exaggerating the symptoms of the illness.

While not many truly believed that Yolanda would have done such a thing, Lisa Rinna admitted to engaging in a conversation about the possibility on an episode of the show and said that she felt badly for questioning her ex-co-star, who was truly very ill during production.

After watching a clip with Reza in which Rinna was seen questioning Lisa Vanderpump about her admission regarding her conversation about Yolanda potentially having Munchausen syndrome and what she had said afterwards, Erika reacted to Vanderpump suggesting she was concerned that Rinna would be “dragging” the rest of the cast into the drama, rather than focusing on her own comments and behavior.

“That’s not true!” Erika proclaimed, defending her longtime co-star and friend.

“She was hedging her bets,” Reza then added, as Erika agreed with a nod.

“Did you notice?” he asked Erika.

“Of course I did,” she confirmed.

As the episode continued, Rinna was seen noting that Vanderpump and the other women had said a ton about Yolanda potentially faking her symptoms but didn’t want to be heard doing so publicly. So, rather than admit to what she had said, Vanderpump allegedly set Rinna up to take the fall for the shocking suspicions.

Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika shared her thoughts about Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an April interview with BUILD. At the time, according to a report from Yahoo! Movies, Erika said that she and her cast mates had moved on from Vanderpump’s nine-year run on the series.

“We’re living in the present. I think it’s a different energy. I think it looks completely different and fast and all the more better. I enjoy the vibe,” Erika admitted.

Erika has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s sixth season in 2015.