Ellie O’Donnell Rocks An Orange Bathing Suit, Says She Needs ‘Tequila And A Tan’

Ellie O’Donnell went full bombshell for her latest Instagram pic on Monday. The hot model sizzled in a racy outfit as she revealed in the caption of the post that she didn’t need a man, but did need “tequila and a tan.”

In the sexy shot, Ellie looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a bright orange bathing suit. The skimpy garment boasted a low cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The suit also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear clung tightly around her tiny waist. It was cut high on her curvy hips, and exposed some skin while putting her long, lean legs in the spotlight. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrists, large hoop earrings, and a dainty chain around her neck.

Ellie posed on a lounge chair in front of a large swimming pool. She sat on her knees with her back arched and her booty popped out. She placed both of her hands in her hair as she closed her eyes and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, some white umbrellas and a clear blue sky were visible.

Ellie wore her blond hair pushed back away from her face. The long, damp strands fell down her back in loose strands.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with light pink lipstick.

Ellie’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 33,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 340 messages.

“WOW YOU KILL IT,” one follower stated.

“Most gorgeous face,” another declared.

“Stunning wow,” a third comment read.

“You’re unreal girl,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her photos. She’s been spotted sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she donned a red, white, and blue string bikini with the word “America” across the front. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 36,000 likes and over 340 comments.