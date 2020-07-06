‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Gloria Is On Cloud Nine

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, July 7 teases storylines from July 4, 2005. Gloria showed off her hosting prowess by throwing a glorious Fourth of July bash for the Abbott family. Elsewhere, Nikki felt sad about not hosting a Newman family cookout, and Victor surprised her with a romantic getaway to make up for her disappointment. Also, Devon tried to keep his search for his biological mom a secret.

Gloria (Judith Chapman) hosted family and friends for an Abbott Family barbecue, according to SheKnows Soaps. Gloria worked hard to ensure that the Abbott family and friends enjoyed the pool party and the delicious food. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) told Jack (Peter Bergman) that she had never seen Glo so excited about anything. Jack also noted that John (Jerry Douglas) seemed happy, and later, John realized that he was falling in love with Gloria all over again. Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) showed up, and Gloria felt thrilled to have everybody together for the holiday. Ashley also welcomed Malcolm (Shemar Moore), and he brought his camera to take some candid shots during the party.

Jill (Jess Walton) showed up, and she was surprised that Brad (Don Diamont) brought Sharon (Sharon Case) with him. Noah wanted to go swimming, and he reassured his mom that Cassie (Camryn Grimes) would be his guardian angel. However, Sharon told Noah to wait for her to be safe. Jack tried to talk to Brad about business, but he admitted that he is enjoying a slower-paced life, and he wished Jack luck in finding somebody. Malcolm told Jill he’d be back to work at Jabot soon. Then, Gloria toasted Michael and Lauren’s upcoming wedding.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) lifted Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) spirits. She couldn’t help but feel sad that she wasn’t hosting the annual Newman family party. However, her husband had something to take her mind off the blues — a fabulous dinner. During their romantic evening at the club, which included dancing, Victor surprised Nikki with a three-week cruise around the Greek Isles in the fall, and Nikki realized that the upcoming trip was exactly what she needed.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) struggled with a secret. He admitted to Dru (Victoria Rowell) that he had tried to find his birth mother. Drucilla worried that Devon felt left out since Lily had received so much attention lately. Then, she also let Devon know that she realized how important finding his biological mom was to him. However, she asked him to let her or Neil (Kristoff St. John) go with him the next time he tried to locate her.