PHOTO: Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates The Fourth Of July With Boyfriend Christian Schauf

Meghan King Edmonds and Christian Schauf spent the holiday in Wisconsin.

Meghan King Edmonds celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in Wisconsin with her boyfriend of the past several months, Christian Schauf.

As her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, enjoyed the weekend at his St. Louis home with his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, and his kids, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member spent time up north with Christian as the two of them enjoyed a couple of days out on the water.

After sharing a photo of the two of them in Cumberland, Wisconsin on her Instagram page on July 4, Meghan returned to her social media page on Sunday, July 5, where she posted three videos of herself and Christian, one of which featured her on a set of water skis and a caption about how proud she was that she was able to stand up in the water.

In her other two videos, which were taken from a boat where she was relaxing, Meghan watched as Christian picked up his grandmother and carried her to the shore, where several people appeared to be waiting for the elderly woman.

In the caption of her posts, Meghan first told her fans and followers that Christian was carrying his older relative because she wanted to enjoy a day out on the water with the two of them but didn’t want to get wet.

“Christian’s grandma wanted to go on the boat but didn’t want to get wet…” she wrote in the caption of her initial post.

Then, just a short time later, in a second post, Meghan made it clear that she was impressed with her boyfriend’s chivalry as she added, “I think I’ll keep him.”

Meghan and Christian began dating this past spring, months after Meghan’s ex, Jim, filed for divorce following just five years of marriage and three kids, including their three-year-old daughter, Aspen, and two-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan traveled to Christian’s home in Utah last month to celebrate his 40th birthday and during her trip, she shared a number of photos and videos taken at a surprise party thrown for him.

Following the bash, Meghan shared several of those images on her Instagram page and offered a special birthday message to her new man in the caption of her post.

“Here’s to living your best life every second… because life is not a dress rehearsal. Happy 40th birthday [Christian Schauf]. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face,” she wrote.