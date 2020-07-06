Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Shows Off Her Curves In Pink Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Instagram model Natalie Gibson showcased her stunning figure in two photos in her latest steamy update. For the post, she sported a hot-pink bikini that gave fans an eyeful of her fit body and sculpted backside.

The fitness model is well-known for flaunting her body in workout gear, but switched it up and posted pics in a tiny swimsuit for this upload. Gibson was photographed for two full-body shots as she was surrounded by palm trees on a platform that had a gorgeous view of the city below.

The 22-year-old had her long brown hair down, and played with it for the snaps. She sported a revealing bikini that had criss-cross straps connecting the cups on the top, and matching high-waist bottoms. Gibson rocked a pair of retro-looking round sunglasses, and her toenails appeared to be painted a light pink to complete the ensemble.

In the first photo, Gibson faced the camera and kept her mouth slightly agape with a sultry look across her gorgeous face. Her arms were above her head as she ran her fingers through her hair. She stood on the balls of her feet and pointed her left foot in front of her body. This angle treated fans to a view of her flat stomach and hourglass figure.

Gibson turned to the side for the second slide. She held her right arm up and turned her face towards the lens. The social media influencer kept her right leg straight while her left leg was extended. This pose, coupled with her high-waist bottoms, offered viewers a shot of her sculpted legs and curvaceous booty. She added a caption that jokingly boasted about the squat workout she did earlier in the day.

Many of the model’s 756,000 Instagram followers flocked to the sultry snaps, as more than 32,000 of them showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. Gibson received over 220 comments, as her replies were littered with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her physique and swimsuit.

“So freakin gorgeous! You are living proof that hard work and dedication pays off,” one admirer wrote while adding a series of emoji.

“You are an extraordinary beautiful woman you look amazing,” a fan wrote.

“Pink looks good on you,” one follower responded alongside a pink-heart emoji.

“You’re amazing and you always look so beautiful,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Gibson showcased her slender body in another bikini. That snap was taken on the beach and earned over 38,000 likes from her loyal fans.