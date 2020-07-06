Donald Trump Slams Elizabeth Warren While Criticizing Redskins’ Decision To Change Name

President Donald Trump waded into the conversation days after teams like the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians announced that they were looking into changing their team names. While he was at it, he worked in a jab at former presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has attacked Warren repeatedly in the past after the Oklahoma native claimed to have Native American ancestry. However, members of the Cherokee Nation and other tribes have asked for her to retract her claim of indigenous heritage after a DNA test came back showing that she had only a distant relation to someone of native ancestry.

Warren apologized for her actions and said that family lore was responsible for the thought that she had closer ties to native populations.

The president repeatedly used the pejorative language “Pocahontas” and “Indian” to slam Warren as she was running to become the Democrat nominee for president in 2020.

“I don’t even know, because I’m looking at Pocahontas, can you imagine?” Trump said, as the Hill reported in November 2019. “Pocahontas is starting to rise from the ashes.”

“I thought she was gone, we hit her very hard six months ago,” he said of his campaign’s attacks against her at the time. “I give her credit, she’s emerging from the ashes. Not a nice person.”

The two teams have confirmed that they are looking into changing their names as outcry continues to build over what many people consider to be offensive terms. While some have called out for the teams to change their names for years, the protests over the killing of George Floyd in recent weeks has ramped up attention on systemic racism around the country, bringing the issue into sharp focus.

As a result, brands like Aunt Jemima, Eskimo Pie, and Uncle Ben’s have announced that they will be changing their branding in reaction to the movement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Cleveland team released a statement last week saying that it was hoping to make a change in order to embrace a more inclusive public face, saying they realized that their name is a good way to do this.

The team confirmed that the recent movement against social injustice brought the issue to the forefront and has driven their decision.