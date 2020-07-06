Anastasiya Kvitko Bares Cleavage In Minuscule Black Bikini While Lounging In The Pool

Anastasiya Kvitko showed off her famous curves in a new Instagram post on Monday. The model shared a series of images in which she rocked a barely-there black bikini that flaunted her cleavage as she posed in the pool.

The photos showed Anastasiya sitting on an underwater ledge in her tiled pool. In the background, a fountain could be seen flowing into the pool. Floats could be seen in the distance, as well as a cluster of trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the sun shone down on Anastasiya and highlighted her tan skin. She look ready to soak up every bit of sunlight in her skimpy swimwear.

Anastasiya’s bikini featured demi-cut cups that plunged into her chest and layered straps that hugged her bust. The low-cut neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. In addition, the cups left her sideboob exposed.

Anastasiya’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the front of her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy shape. Her pert derriere and shapely legs were perfectly framed in the bikini.

Anastasiya accessorized her ensemble with a pair of tan tinted sunglasses. She appeared to be wearing a subtle makeup look, including bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Her long, blond hair was pulled up in a messy ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first image, Anastasiya perched on the edge of the seat with her waist submerged in the water. She squeezed her arms against her chest and looked off-camera with a sultry gaze. The second photo showed Anastasiya leaning forward against the seat. She stuck her famously round booty out, keeping it half underwater.

Anastasiya’s post received more than 42,000 likes and just over 1,500 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You’re perfect,” one fan said.

“Wowww you look beautiful as always,” another user added.

“You are gorgeous,” a third fan wrote.

Anastasiya always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she posed under the sun in a lilac bikini that perfectly showcased her posterior, which her followers loved.