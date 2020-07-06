Cindy Prado Is Chic & Sexy In Cleavage-Baring Wrap-Around Top

Cindy Prado has a sharp sense of style and she put it — along with her fabulous figure — on display in her latest Instagram update. She wore a cleavage-baring wrap-around top with a pair of slacks while she spent some time at the Joia Beach Club in Miami.

The Maxim model’s post consisted of four pictures that featured her looking chic and sexy while she struck several poses in the outfit. For most of the snaps, she stood in front of a covered patio which included patrons sitting at tables behind her. One photo captured her facing the camera with the beach behind her.

Cindy’s outfit was a beige color. The top was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. The number wrapped around her breasts and abdomen, calling attention to her slender waistline. Her slacks had wide legs and and a mid-rise waist.

Cindy wore her hair styled in a high ponytail with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application appeared to include mascara, eyeliner, blush and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with gold layered necklaces, bracelets on each wrist, and a pair of hoop earrings. She completed her look with a small bamboo handbag. Her pants covered up her shoes, but she appeared to be wearing a pair of sandals.

Cindy faced the camera in the first snapshot, which showed all of her body as she held her purse in her hand. She held her ponytail with her other hand while giving the camera a serious look. The pose gave her fans a good look at her cleavage and her trim midsection.

In the second photo, Cindy gazed at the camera while she hooked her thumb in her pants pocket. She showed off her curves by standing with one hip cocked to the side.

Cindy looked off to the side in the third snap. She smiled with her lips slightly parted while she held the purse in front of her body with both hands.

Cindy stood with the ocean behind her in the last image of the series. The turquoise water and blue sky popped behind her. She posed with one hip to the side while she gazed at the camera.

Cindy’s fans, who always gush over her updates, seemed to enjoy seeing her looking so stylish.

“Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and ravishingly gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Stunning,” a second follower commented.

