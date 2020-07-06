Gabby Epstein Opts To Go Braless In A White Tank Top & Thong Bikini Bottoms

Gabby Epstein went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The stunning model flaunted her petite figure in a racy outfit as she asked fans for a hangover cure in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Gabby looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go braless underneath of a white cropped tank top. The shirt featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders as it clung to her chest.

She teamed the shirt with a pair of pale pink string bikini bottoms. The garment tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a thick chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Gabby stood next to a dresser with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the second pic, she leaned against the wall and bent one knee while staring seductively into the camera.

Gabby wore her long blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in flirty waves that she pulled back into a ponytail at the base of her head. Her bangs were left loose to frame her face.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 9,100 times within the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 90 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower declared.

“So hot,” another stated.

“I love you,” a third social media user wrote.

“Hydration is key so I always go for Celtic Brand Sea Salt with electrolytes…but anything with electrolytes and water will do the trick quick!” a fourth person advised.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tiny brown bikini as she hung out at the beach. To date, that snap has racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 400 comments.