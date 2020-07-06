Ghislaine Maxwell Faces ‘Crushing Experience’ At Brooklyn Jail Where She’ll Be Held

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused “madame” of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, faces life in a harsh Brooklyn prison that will be a far cry from the life of luxury she lived while in hiding, Reuters reported.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on July 2. For the previous few years, her whereabouts had been unknown, and even her attorneys said that they had no idea where she was, owing to the fact that she had no fixed address, as well as the financial means to travel around.

Authorities eventually caught up to her in New Hampshire, however, and took her into custody. on Monday, according to WRCB-TV, she was transferred to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a facility described by Reuters as “troubled.”

For example, officials will have to decide whether or not she’ll be placed in a 10×12 cell alone or with a cellmate. Having a cell mate could potentially prevent her from committing suicide, as Epstein did. However, her high-profile status could make her a target of other prisoners.

“[Injuring Maxwell] would be a badge of honor,” said Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the MDC.

Drew Angerer / ghislaine maxwell will have a tough time in this prison

She’ll also have to endure the same indignities that all inmates at the facility have to go through, says Lindsay.

“You go from living a life like Maxwell to all of a sudden being in a situation where you’re being strip-searched and having people look into your body cavities. That is a crushing experience,” Lindsay said.

She’ll have no personal items, save for an approved religious medallion or book, such as a Bible.

Her wardrobe and accommodations will be a far cry from the 156-acre estate in New Hampshire at which she’d been hiding when the FBI caught up to her: he’ll be given a standard-issue T-shirt and other basic clothing, plus a blanket and thin mattress.

As prisons go, the MDC has developed a reputation for being particularly bad.

In 2019, speaking to The New York Times, Lindsay said that the facility “[is] one of the most troubled, if not the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons.”

At the time, the building was experiencing electrical problems that resulted in the prisoners shivering in cells without heat.

“It’s cold as hell,” said one inmate.

At the time, the facility’s computers were also offline, resulting in a disruption to the computerized process that filled inmates’ prescriptions — meaning that some inmates went without their prescription medication.

Maxwell has been charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury.