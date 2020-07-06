Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on social media feeds around the world after she shared a sexy new image of herself bikini-clad on Monday, July 6. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 2 million followers, and it instantly gained traction amongst her followers.

The 23-year-old model was photographed poolside for the image as the beach and sky filled the background behind her. Yaslen took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, while sitting down on a daybed. She exuded a sexy vibe as she shared a pout with the camera, directed her gaze straight towards the lens, and tugged on her bottoms.

Her short blond hair, which featured darker roots and highlights, did not appear to be styled as it blew in the wind in messy, natural-looking waves.

Yaslen also looked to be rocking some makeup in the snapshot, glamming up her otherwise casual beachside look. The makeup seemingly included eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick.

What demanded the most attention, however, was her killer curves, which she was easily flaunted with a skimpy bikini.

Yaslen sported a white bikini top that featured two thin straps thats tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit top barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust, highlighting her assets. The garment’s revealing triangular cups also exposed a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and a bit of underboob.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs particularly highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps also drew attention to her slim core.

Yaslen indicated in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the caption, she playfully joked that she never “going back home.”

The smoking-hot snapshot was met with a large amount of support from fans, garnering more than 11,000 likes after going live just 50 minutes ago. An additional 164 users also headed to the comments section to offer Yaslen praise about her body, beauty, and daring bikini.

