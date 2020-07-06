‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Reminisces About Steve, Justin Wants Answers

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama circling Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) on their wedding day.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Justin be shocked when he overhears Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) that Kayla’s former husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is still in love with her.

Justin will demand answers from Hope about her conversation with Jennifer. If she tells him the truth about how Steve wants to be with Kayla, but backed away because he thought it was best for the love of his life, Justin may panic. He already thinks that he’s only with Kayla because Steve bowed out, and given this knowledge he may feel unsure about his upcoming wedding.

Justin and Steve have been close in the past, and were brothers-in-law when Justin was married to Steve’s late sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Steve even wished Justin a life full of happiness with Kayla on the morning of the wedding. Perhaps Justin will have a change of heart knowing how Steve feels.

Meanwhile, Kayla will be busy getting ready for her big day. However, her mind will continue to think of her life and her multiple weddings with Steve. She won’t be able to control her thoughts as she reminisces about their epic love story.

Chris Haston / NBC

Kayla is obviously still very much in love with Steve, although she also loves Justin. Will her feelings for Steve be enough for her to have a change of heart and decide to call off the wedding?

It seems that the dramatic wedding day storylines didn’t come to an end with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) wedding day.

Elswhere in Salem, Steve will make a big announcement to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Steve will likely tell his close friends that he’s decided to leave Salem rather than live in the town where he’ll constantly be reminded of his relationship Kayla.

He won’t want to bump into Kayla and Justin, and see them live happily ever after. So, he’ll decided to move away, which will upset John, who only recently got his best friend back.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Justin will share a sweet moment with his uncle Victor (John Aniston) and his son, Sonny (Freddie Smith) before the wedding ceremony is set to start.