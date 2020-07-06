Bubba Wallace Responds To Donald Trump’s Controversial Claim About Noose Hoax: ‘Love Over Hate Every Day’

Bubba Wallace is responding to Donald Trump’s false claim that he was part of a “hoax” after a noose-shaped rope was found in his NASCAR garage, calling on people to choose love over hate — even when that hate is coming from the president of the United States.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to question why Wallace had not apologized for the claim that a noose was found in his NASCAR garage. Wallace, the sport’s only black driver, had been a target for some criticism after he called on the organization to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races. The allegation that a noose was found in his garage prompted an FBI investigation, which ultimately concluded that the noose was actually a garage pull that had been there since last year, and was not meant to target Wallace. There was no evidence that Wallace himself perpetuated a hoax.

Trump’s tweet insinuated that Wallace was part of a hoax, even though Wallace himself had never reported or even seen the rope. Trump came under widespread criticism for the claim, and Wallace responded hours later to call for people to rise above the hate coming from Trump.

“Love over hate every day,” he tweeted. “Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.”

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

As ESPN noted, other NASCAR drivers have come to Wallace’s defense as well, saying there is no need for him to apologize. Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Chevroley for Richard Childress Racing, said in a later deleted tweet that the sport did not need Trump’s support.

“We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support,” he wrote.

Others have called out Trump for what they see as racism in the tweet, which also included a claim that NASCAR’s ratings were down because of the noose incident and the decision to ban displays of the Confederate flag at races.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was pressed about Trump’s claim during a press event on Monday, with reporters repeatedly asking why Trump believes that Wallace needed to apologize for the incident. McEnany said that Trump was attempting to make a larger point about rushing to judgement, comparing the noose allegation to other racially charged incidents that turned out to be false, but did not directly say why Wallace needed to apologize for the incident.