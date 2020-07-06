Ayesha Curry Rocks Short Skirt In Flirty Photos With Her Husband Stephen

Ayesha Curry delighted fans with a flirty new photo update that was posted to her feed moments ago. The brand-new upload featured three new images and an appearance by Ayesha’s husband, Stephen Curry.

The first photo in the series captured the famous couple outside. Ayesha did not reveal their specific location in the caption or with a geotag, but the setting was picture-perfect. The good-looking duo posed in the middle of a grassy area, and a body of water and tree-lined mountains appeared at their backs. A covering of clouds seemed to be overhead, but the sun still managed to peek its way through.

It looked like they were ready for a day at the golf course, and Ayesha and Steph appeared in the center of the frame, where they wrapped their arms around one another. Ayesha’s sporty look consisted of a crewneck sweatshirt and a skirt. Her top boasted a crisp white hue and was slightly oversized on her figure. The garment read “phenomenally human” in bold, capital letters across her chest. She wore the sleeves rolled to her elbows and appeared to have another shirt tucked into her skirt underneath.

The lower portion of her ensemble was even sexier. The skirt hit a few inches above her knee and left her gorgeous stems well on display. The mother-of-three completed her outfit with a pair of like-new white sneakers with laces to match. She also sported a baseball cap and what looked like a small application of makeup.

Stephen rocked an orange shirt that he wore tucked into a pair of black shorts. He matched his shoes to his shorts and sported a sleek black watch as well. The second photo captured Ayesha on Stephen’s back. She playfully raised one arm over her head, and both she and Stephen smiled big for the camera.

The last image in the series featured an up-close shot in which Stephen appeared to be losing his balance. In her caption, Ayesha joked that she thought they were going to fall physically but shared that they were actually falling in love.

The post has earned a ton of attention in just a few minutes, with over 53,000 likes and more than 270 comments. Some fans complimented the witty caption while countless others let Ayesha know they’re fans.

“Love that u two love each other…Gives everyone hope…Stay Blessed Ayesha and keep repping,” one follower commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Awwww adorable and LOL hilarious,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Love this, you guys are the cutest,” a third fan raved.

“Ahhh your look soo good,” one more added.