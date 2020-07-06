UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Body In Sports Bra & Booty Shorts While Doing The Splits

Paige VanZant delighted fans with a view of curvy and fit body in a short video for her latest post. In the clip, she was filmed jumping on a bed and doing the splits in the air while rocking a revealing sports bra and tiny shorts.

The popular MMA fighter was quarantined in her hotel room after arriving in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to compete in UFC 251, and used some of her pent up energy to record the playful vid. She looked both stunning and adorable as she jumped on the bed.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – had her hair in tight braids and tied up in a bun. She stood on top of the bed and faced the camera to start the clip. The flyweight rocked a light purple sports bra that hugged onto her chest, and a tiny pair of black UFC brand gym shorts.

At the beginning of the clip, the 26-year-old jumped up and fans caught a glimpse of her rock-hard abs. On the second jump, VanZant stretched her legs out in a split and fully extended her arms to touch her toes while flashing a giant smile at the lens. This jump was filmed in slow motion which caught her assets bouncing up and down. Her toned legs were also on full display as she stretched them out in the shorts that barely covered her backside.

The vid ended with VanZant landing on her bottom and folding her legs back in. She included a caption that joked about still being excited for UFC fights, and added a shrug and tongue-out emoji.

Many of the model’s 2.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the hotel room clip, and over 80,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. VanZant received over 700 comments, as followers complimented her fit figure and others expressed concern with her bed-jumping hijinks. Fellow UFC competitor, Pearl Gonzalez, left two heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

“Is 6 years of UFC supposed to be the cutoff for not jumping on beds?” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

“I can literally hear the clicking of all the screenshots lol,” an Instagram user commented.

“Can you please stop before you fracture your arm again,” a concerned fight fan replied.

“Imagine if she broke her arm jumping on the bed lol,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant showcased her sculpted midsection in a series of photos. She rocked a sports bra and tight black leggings while posing in front of a mirror at a gym.