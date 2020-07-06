Brooklyn Millard Gets Dirty On A Sandy Beach While Wearing A Yellow Thong Bikini

Brooklyn Millard got steamy in her latest Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her enviable curves while getting dirty on the beach.

In the sexy snap, Brooklyn looked smoking hot as she rocked a yellow bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. The garment also showcased her round booty and long, lean legs.

She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and green polish on her nails. She also sported a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a tiny stud in her nose.

Brooke laid on her stomach on the beach for the snap. She propped herself up on her arms, which were covered in sand. She arched her back a bit and put her booty in the spotlight as she tilted her head and beamed a smile into the lens. A gorgeous sunlight ocean could be seen in the background.

Brooklyn wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in straight strands the brushed over her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as minimal eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with nude lipstick.

Brooklyn’s 674,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The pic garnered more than 6,800 likes with in the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the post during that time.

“EYES & BOOTY. Stunning babe,” one follower quipped.

“I’m obsessed w u,” another wrote.

“You’re perfect,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful smile and living your best life,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in racy outfits. She’s been known to sport tight workout gear, tiny bathing suits, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a white string bikini with revealing thong bottoms. To date, that photo has raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 430 comments.