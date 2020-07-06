Saweetie Throws Her Middle Finger Up In Black Bralette & Sequined Leggings For Latest Outfit Post

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in two different ensembles. The rapper is known for her outfit posts and treated her followers to different looks within one post.

In the first shot, the “Tap In” songstress stunned in a black bralette that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. Saweetie paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leggings that featured a multicolored sequin-print all over. She accessorized herself with a chain featuring a big “icy” pendant, large hoop earrings, a silver watch, and a ring while rocking long acrylic nails. Saweetie held a Birkin handbag around her right arm and her phone in her left hand. She styled her long straight brunette hair down with a silver jeweled headband and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes for the occasion.

The 27-year-old was captured on top of what looked to be a rooftop. She crossed her right leg over the other and threw her middle finger up. Saweetie looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and oozed confidence.

In the next slide, she was snapped closer-up with her eyes closed in front of a black backdrop. Saweetie flashed her teeth and had silver letters PBM, which stands for Pretty B*tch Music, across her mouth.

In the third frame, the entertainer rocked an oversized graphic T-shirt of Minnie Mouse paired with ripped baggy jeans, long white socks, and Nike sneakers. Saweetie held the same Birkin bag and kept her straight hair down. She was caught on a rooftop again during the night time and posed in front of the dark sky. Saweetie stood next to a pool and rested one foot on tiptoes. She tilted her head up and looked straight to the camera.

In the next few pics, Saweetie was captured partying with a bunch of friends in the same outfit. One snapshot focused on her shoes that had “Pretty B*tch Music” written across them.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 629,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I love the hair,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“The drip is immaculate,” another devotee shared.

“You deserve the world and more. Happy birthday big sis. I pray that God continues to bless you,” remarked a third fan.

“Thank you for blessing us and being the queen of Cancer season,” a fourth admirer commented.