Netflix’s ‘Dead To Me’ Has Been Renewed For Its Third And Final Season

Netflix announced Monday that the original series Dead to Me, created by Liz Feldman, will return for its third and final season on the streaming service.

Despite the show ending, Feldman has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the streaming service to develop more original content and to work on other creative projects for the company, reported People. In a new interview, the writer and producer commented on her experience working on the series.

“From start to finish, ‘Dead to Me’ is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting ‘Dead to Me’ from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

“We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on ‘Dead to Me’ and future series to come,” Netflix exec Jane Wiseman said, following the announcement.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on their podcast, Feldman said she was “cautiously optimistic” about Dead to Me getting a third season. She also stated that she doesn’t see the show going for six or seven seasons; she would like it to end when it’s ready and when she can close each character’s story “in a satisfying way.”

The series produced by CBS Television Studios — and starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini — is a dark comedy about out-of control mother and widow Jen Harding and a character named Judy Hale. The two meet in a grief support group and form an unlikely friendship, as reported by The Inquisitr. The series premiered back in 2019 and just released its second season in May.

The sophomore season focused on the women covering up the murder of Judy’s ex-boyfriend Steve, played by James Marsden. Steve’s twin brother showed up to ask questions regarding his brother’s disappearance. The season ended with Jen and Judy getting into a car accident and being severely injured. The season was originally supposed to end on a bigger cliffhanger — leaving fans to wonder if the women were alive or not — but Feldman decided to change it out of fear it was too dark, per The Inquisitr.

Season 3 of Dead to Me does not yet have a release date.