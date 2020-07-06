‘Love Is Blind’ Star Mark Cuevas Posts Photo Of New Girlfriend Days After Ex Jessica Batten Introduces New Man

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas seems to be clapping back at his ex, Jessica Batten, with a new photo. The star of the Netflix dating experiment posted a snap with a mystery lady two days after his ex-girlfriend showed off a pic with her new man on Instagram.

In the new image posted to his Instagram page, Mark posed with a gorgeous blond while out and about in Savannah, Georgia. The reality star was all smiles as he sat on a bench alongside his mystery lady with his hand gently placed on her thigh, which was exposed due to her ripped jeans. The blonde wore a brown, off-the-shoulder blouse as she held on to Mark’s arm while sitting with him in what appeared to be the waiting area of a bar or restaurant.

In the caption, Mark posted one word — “thankful” — and he was careful to keep his lady’s identity a secret. The Love Is Blind star tagged his lady “nope” instead of tagging her social media handle.

In comments to the snap, a few followers dubbed Mark’s date ” Jessica 2.0″‘ while others called her an “upgrade.”

But even more Love Is Blind fans commented on the timing of the post. Just two days prior, Jessica shared a photo of herself snuggled up to a bearded man that she introduced to her followers as her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath.

“How conveniently posted.. lol,” one follower wrote of Mark’s new pic.

“Jessica is punching the air rn,” another user wrote.

“Mark clapping back,” remarked a third fan.

“LMAOOOO DAMMM clapped right back at [Jessica Batten],” a fourth person chimed in.

You can check out the photo below.

Earlier this year, the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind showcased Mark’s unconventional romance and engagement to Jessica. The couple struggled with a 10-year age gap and Jessica’s feelings about not being attracted to Mark, and she ultimately rejected him on their wedding day. When they came face to face again at the Love Is Blind reunion taped more than a year later, it was clear that Mark and Jessica were still on bad terms.

In her new Instagram post, Jessica admitted that she would re-live her reality television experience all over again because it led her to find her new guy.

“For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.