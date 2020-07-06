Abby Rao Shows Off Enviable Figure In Black Bra And Leather Pants

Internet sensation Abby Rao sent fans into a frenzy once again on social media after she posted some eye-catching new snapshots of herself on Monday, July 6. She shared the post with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, looked stunning as she was photographed seemingly indoors for the three-photo slideshow. Abby took center stage in the series as she stood directly in front of a vibrant background, switching between a number of poses. She also exuded both sultry and mysterious vibes as she shared a pout with the camera, yet her eyes averted its lens in most of the snaps.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted to the right and looked to be styled in loose waves as it fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Abby also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the slideshow — emphasizing her natural features. The application seemed to include foundation, blush, highlighter, eye shadow, bronzer, mascara, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was clearly her enviable figure that stood out most in the series, as she showed off her curves with a stylish-yet-revealing ensemble.

She opted for a black bra in place of a top that did not leave too much to the imagination as it was quite tight on her, showcasing her busty assets and exposing a great deal of cleavage. The garment also drew more attention to her toned and chiseled core.

She teamed the top with a pair of leather pants that also flaunted her curvaceous figure, as they were very formatting on her. The jeans particularly showed off her hips, slim midriff, and her pert backside.

The model finished the look with a black jacket and a pair of black shoes.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, California.

The series instantly gathered a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 63,000 likes since going live just 40 minutes ago. More than 400 users also praised the beauty on her curves, looks, and outfit, in the comments section.

“You are so fine,” one Instagram user commented.

“So sexy,” a second fan added.

“Love it,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“You are looking so beautiful,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Abby has posted numerous photos of herself in daring outfits to social media, especially as of late. On July 5, she wowed her fans after she rocked a skintight top with no bra underneath, and denim jeans that flaunted her curves, per The Inquisitr.