Ana Cheri Stuns In Figure-Hugging Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

On Monday, July 6, American model Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Playboy Playmate standing in what appears to be a living room. She sizzled in a blue tie-dye maxi dress from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The garment put her fantastic figure on display, much to the delight of her fans. The Instagram star kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Ana styled her highlighted hair in voluminous curls and a deep middle part. The model enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter and peach blush to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, false eyelashes, and lip gloss.

For the photo, she turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. Ana placed one of her hands on her thigh and arched her back, which accentuated her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, advertised for the company. She also gave her followers words of encouragement.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Love you queen you are very beautiful,” wrote a fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow so beautiful I love your dress,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are looking so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the 34-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny pink two-piece adorned with a snakeskin pattern. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.