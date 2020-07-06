‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Slays In One-Piece Swimsuit

Dorit Kemsley showed off her incredible swimsuit body in a sexy new upload that was added to her feed this afternoon. The sizzling new photo marked her third over the holiday weekend.

In the new update, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed in a pool. She did not use a geotag in the image, but it looked like she was in a backyard. The reality star stood in the shallow water in front of a set of white-cushioned lounge chairs. The swanky backyard space was also decorated with a stainless steel grill and a small sitting area. It looked to be a nice day and sunlight reflected off of the water.

Dorit showed off her incredible figure in a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her body in all the right ways. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Dorit’s Beverly Beach collection. The garment was skintight on every inch of her figure and accentuated her tiny frame. The piece had a deep V-neckline that showed off a glimpse of her bronze cleavage though her hair covered the full view. Its thin straps secured over her shoulder and left her slender arms on display. The garment also boasted a crisscrossing white fabric in the middle that helped to show off her tiny waist. Meanwhile, its high cut leg holes helped to flaunt her thin stems, which were also entirely bronze.

The mother of two styled her long, blond tresses with a few loose waves and wore her hair with a middle part. She accessorized the look with a single gold bracelet and added a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The 43-year-old’s son, Jagger, was floating on a pool raft, and her daughter, Phoenix, was seen swimming in the pool. Three of Dorit’s friends also appeared in the pool, and she made sure to tag them in the post.

In her caption, the reality star shared that the silly photo was her “mood” and told her fans that she had a fun 4th of July weekend. Since the update went live for her 944,000 fans, it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 11,000 likes and 84 comments.

“You are amazing!! And I love your swimsuits!!!” one follower exclaimed, referencing her Beverly Beach swim collection.

“Your Such an inspiration your babies are growing so fast! love you hun,” a second social media user raved alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Loving those bathers,” another complimented.

“Looks like fun. Stay safe gorgeous,” one more fan chimed in.