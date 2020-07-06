‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Slays In One-Piece Swimsuit

Dorit Kemsley showed off her incredible swimsuit body in a sexy new upload that was added to her Instagram feed this afternoon. The sizzling new photo marked her third over the holiday weekend, which she spent with her family.

In the new update, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed in a pool that appeared to be in someone’s backyard. She stood in the shallow water in front of a set of white-cushioned lounge chairs. The swanky yard space featured a stainless steel grill and a small sitting area.

Dorit showed off her incredible figure in a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her body in all the right places. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Dorit’s Beverly Beach collection, which she released earlier this year. The skintight garment accentuated her tiny frame. It featured a deep V-neckline that showed off a glimpse of her cleavage, though her hair covered the full view. Its thin straps secured over her shoulder and allowed her slender arms to be on display. The garment also boasted a crisscrossing white fabric in the middle that accentuate her waist.

The mother of two styled her long, blond tresses with a few loose waves and wore her hair with a middle part. She accessorized the look with a single gold bracelet and added a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The 43-year-old’s son, Jagger, was floating on a raft, and her daughter, Phoenix, was also seen swimming in the pool. Additionally, three of Dorit’s friends were on-hand for some fun-in-the-sun.

In her caption, the reality star shared that the silly photo was her “mood” and told her fans that she had a fun Fourth of July weekend. Since the update went live for her 944,000 fans, it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 11,000 likes and more than 80 comments.

“You are amazing!! And I love your swimsuits!!!” one follower exclaimed, referencing her Beverly Beach swim collection.

“[You’re] such an inspiration your babies are growing so fast! love you hun,” a second social media user raved alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Loving those bathers,” another complimented.

“Looks like fun. Stay safe gorgeous,” one more fan chimed in.