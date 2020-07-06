‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Bridget Hears Deacon Professing His Love For Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, July 7 showcases one of the most-talked-about storylines in the sudser’s history, even though it has been eighteen years since it first aired. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was pregnant with her son-in-law’s child, and her daughter had no idea of the affair, per Soap Central.

The soap opera will broadcast the moment when Bridget Forrester Sharpe (then – Jennifer Finnegan) first finds out about the illicit relationship, and follows it up with a showdown on Wednesday, July 8. Bridget then confronts Brooke after figuring out that she was carrying Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kana) child.

The episode was originally broadcast on June 14, 2002.

Whip Confronts Deacon

Brooke and Whipple Jones (Rick Hearst) became engaged after she found out that she was pregnant. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) insisted that she marry Whip so that Bridget would never suspect the truth.

However, Deacon had fallen in love with Brooke and wanted a bond with her and the baby. Whip confronted him and told him that he should forget that the child was his. Bridget would be devastated if she knew about their betrayal.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Bridget Throws Brooke A Baby Shower

Bridget threw Brooke a baby shower. She was so excited about the baby and wanted to spoil her mother with a party.

Only a few people knew Brooke’s secret but decided to keep mum because they knew the truth would destroy Bridget. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), Kristen Forrester (Tracey Melchior), and Erica Lovejoy Courtnee Draper) attended the shower to celebrate the baby’s coming. However, only Megan Conley (Maeve Quinlan) and Stephanie knew that Brooke was carrying Deacon’s baby.

Bridget Hears Deacon Professing His Love For Brooke

Whip was worried that he didn’t get through to Deacon. He knew that the father-to-be was not ready to let go of Brooke or their child. Maeve assured Whip that Deacon also loved Bridget. He wouldn’t jeopardize his marriage with Bridget because he cared for her too much. Deacon did not want to break Bridget’s heart.

Little did Maeve know that her words would prove to be false. After the baby shower, Deacon went to Brooke’s house. He did not want another man to raise his child and wanted to beg Brooke to reconsider. Brooke had no illusions about how she betrayed her daughter. She felt terrible but, at the same time, she also still wanted Deacon.

Neither of them realized that Bridget was still downstairs. Bridget was loitering after the shower and was standing near the baby monitor when her life came to a screeching halt. She heard Deacon telling Brooke that he loved her.