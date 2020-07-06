Thomas Jefferson Descendant Calls For His Memorial To Be Removed From D.C., Replaced By Harriet Tubman Memoria

A direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson says that the memorial that stands to the 2nd president in Washington, D.C., should be removed, and replaced with a monument to Harriet Tubman, in an op-ed in The New York Times.

Lucian K. Truscott IV said that when he and his siblings were children, they would oft drive by the Jefferson Memorial but never actually visited. Instead, he said, much of their exposure to Jefferson’s history took place at Monticello, the plantation where Jefferson lived and which is now an historical landmark and tourist attraction. Truscott says that his grandparents treated it like a family playground — which it was, in a way, as his grandparents and, by extension, he and his siblings, were and are direct descendants of Jefferson.

Truscott went on to say that he juxtaposed Jefferson’s home with the monument that bears his name because he believes the former serves as a perfect memorial to his ancestor, while the latter needs to go.

“As a memorial to Jefferson himself, [Monticello is] almost perfect… The memorial is a shrine to a man who during his lifetime owned more than 600 slaves and had at least six children with one of them, Sally Hemings,” Truscott wrote.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

He also accused Jefferson of penning the words “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence, but of never actually doing anything to bring those words to fruition. He notes that, on his death, he did not free his slaves, excluding those descendant from Sally Hemmings, who were biologically his children and grandchildren. The rest he sold off to pay his debts, Truscott wrote.

Truscott noted that he is a descendant of a slave owner, while descendants through the Hemmings line are descendants of slaves. His family owned their family, he said.

“That is the American history you will not learn when you visit the Jefferson Memorial. But you will learn it when you visit Monticello,” he wrote.

Truscott then goes on to offer an alternative to the Jefferson Memorial: a monument to Harriet Tubman. The former slave helped runaway slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad, and served as a scout for the Union during the Civil War.

He also noted that over the past few weeks, since the death of George Floyd, other monuments to people who held slaves, or fought for its legality, have been removed or destroyed, while supporters of those monuments have complained that doing so is “erasing history.”

Truscott wrote that replacing a statue of Jefferson with one of Tubman would not be “replacing history.”

“It’s telling the real history of America,” he wrote.