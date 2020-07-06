Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Crop Top And Skintight Skirt

Savannah Prez stunned thousands of her nearly 800,000 Instagram fans on Monday, July 6, with a new update in which she showed off her chiseled figure in a matching set.

Prez could be seen posing outdoors near the ocean during a bright, clear day as several rocks and boats were featured in the background. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in the Netherlands. She was in a three-quarter pose as she twisted her torso to the left to smile at the camera. She propped the back leg forward, showcasing her muscled quads. She placed her hands on her waist, engaging her toned upper arms and shoulders.

Prez wore a pink set that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. Her top featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to tease a bit of her cleavage. She paired it with a skintight skirt that sat around her navel, outlining her toned midriff. The miniskirt cut off high on her thighs, exposing most of her signature legs.

She completed her outfit with nude strappy high-heeled sandals that further accentuated her toned lower body. Her light brown hair was swept over to the right and styled down. The wind blew some of her straight strands to the side. Prez accessorized her look with large hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing a bit of eye makeup, bronzer and lipgloss.

Prez indicated in the caption that this photo was a throwback from the “better non corona days.” In under an hour, the post has attracted more than 7,400 likes and upward of 120 comments. Her fans used the occasion to share their admiration for Prez, taking to the comments section to shower her in compliments. As usual, messages were written in a host of languages, particularly English but also Spanish, Dutch and French.

“Okay pink is amazing on you,” one fan raved.

“But those quads though [leg emoji] looking amazing,” replied another one of her fans.

“Is 2021 here!? Wake me up then…. beautiful then and now Savannah,” a third admirer chimed in.

“A strong gorgeous angelic goddess,” added a fourth fan.

On her Instagram feed, Prez posts a combination of personal photos and health-related content, particularly exercise videos. Last week, she did the latter with a shoulder workout series, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She started it with a set of lateral raises into “Around The Worlds.” Next, she transitioned to doing Arnold presses. She then tackled a set of single-arm front raises. In the last video of the series, Prez performed a set of unilateral bent-over reverse flies.