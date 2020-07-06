Pamela Anderson Goes Topless In Throwback Shot As She Endorses Kanye West For President

Pamela Anderson captured her fans’ attention with a smoking-hot throwback shot that showed her in minimal clothing. The photo was added to her feed earlier this afternoon and has generated plenty of buzz from her 1 million followers.

The hot image captured Anderson posed in front of a purple backdrop. The Baywatch babe did not share specific details as to where or when the photo was taken. In her caption, she plugged Jasmin Official — a place where Instagrammers can connect with their favorite influencers. The model also tagged both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in the post and endorsed the rapper for president by using a series of hashtags.

The model left little to the imagination in the photo as she went topless. Anderson covered her chest with her arms and exposed a glimmer of her breast in the process. The actress’s bronze shoulders and arms were on full display, and the racy outfit also helped showcase her washboard abs.

On her lower half, Anderson sported a pair of white bikini bottoms. The garment’s thin sides were worn on her hips and helped accentuate her tiny waist and abs. Its high-cut design also showed a glimpse of her bronze thighs.

Anderson posed in the center of the frame and looked into the camera with a seductive stare. She kept her accessories simple and wore a chunky white necklace on her collar and a matching bracelet on her wrist. Pamela styled her long, blond curls with a middle part, and her bangs swept over her left eye. She appeared to have a few sexy, loose waves in her mane, and her golden blond locks cascaded over her shoulder and back. It looked like she wore a small amount of glam, which included dark mascara and a light gloss on her lips.

The post has received its fair share of attention from Anderson’s fans with over 12,000 likes and 228 comments. Most social media users commented on her rock-hard figure while countless others chimed in on her choice of Kanye for president. A few others had no words and opted to use emoji instead of expressing their opinions.

“The good old days!” one of Anderson’s fans exclaimed.

“Always had a crush on you stunning,” a second Instagrammer chimed in alongside a thumbs up and red heart emoji.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“Hope you have been doing well in lockdown keep strong. You are a beautiful creature,” one more added with the addition of a few flames.