Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Plaid Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Summer is here and Hunter McGrady is seemingly ready for it. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model kicked off the week with a post to her Instagram account that featured her looking relaxed and happy while she lounged outside in a chic bikini.

Hunter was sitting in what was presumably her yard on a striped towel. Part of a house surrounded by lush bushes and plants was visible behind her. A bottle of lotion sat on the towel in front on her.

The 27-year-old model’s bikini featured a blue and white plaid design. The underwire, cupped top showed plenty of cleavage while still keeping her covered up. The bottoms were a high-rise style with high-cut legs. They also appeared to have a thin belt that tied in the front, giving it a feminine touch. She also sported a straw sun hat to shield her face from the sun.

Hunter faced the camera while she sat on the side of one hip. She leaned back on one hand while her other hand rested in front of her body. She smiled at the camera as she tilted her head to one side. Her legs were in front of her with her feet crossed. Her tan skin glued in the sunlight.

The body-positive model styled her hair in loose waves and wore it down around her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include a light coat of mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a nude shade on her lips. Hunter accessorized with a dainty necklace. She completed her chic look with a pale pink polish on her fingernails and a white polish on her toenails.

In the caption, Hunter left a lengthy message about the importance of sunscreen while also plugging St. Tropez self tanner.

Dozes of her admirers took to the comments section and raved over how sexy she looked.

“You are one of the most beautiful models I’ve ever seen!!” one excited follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! Love the suit!” a second Instagram user commented.

“Just the most beautiful human inside and out,” a third fan replied.

“I love your look. You are stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Hunter seems to enjoy sharing snippets of her life on her Instagram page. Many of her posts showcase her sharp sense of style. Yesterday, she had a little fun with her followers and shared a collage of photos that captured her making fun and flirty faces at the camera.