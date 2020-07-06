WWE News: Sarah Logan Announces She’s Expecting First Child With ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star

Former WWE superstar Sarah Logan took to her YouTube channel on Monday to announce that she’s pregnant with her first child. As quoted by 411 Mania, she and husband Raymond Rowe — who wrestling fans know as Erik, who is one-half of the Viking Raiders tag team on Monday Night Raw — are delighted with the news.

The video opens with Logan and Rowe sharing the result of their pregnancy test from five weeks ago, which explains why she has decided to give up wrestling for the foreseeable future. Logan then goes on to discuss how she never thought about starting a family until she met her husband.

According to Logan, the pregnancy news came as a huge surprise to the couple. But now that it’s official, they are excited to become parents.

“I was that girl who was like, ‘I don’t want kids. I don’t need kids.’ But I met Ray and almost immediately I was like, ‘I want to create something with this man. I want more than what we have. I want everything. I want marriage, like, to live together. I want kids.’ And to have that right now, it’s overwhelming. Just to know that I’m gonna give him something no one else has and no one else will is beautiful. So excited to meet our baby, to see what we created.”

Logan went on to say that having a baby will change her “drastically.” She also opened up about how the child has already made their lives better, even though the baby hasn’t been born yet. Logan doesn’t know the official gender of the baby as of this writing, but the former superstar thinks it’s going to be a boy. According to Logan, she’s “happy” about that.

Logan was released from her WWE contract back in April. In the video, she said that it was some unwelcome news for the couple. However, it may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as having the baby has given her a new sense of purpose.

Logan has kept fans guessing about her future plans until today. The former Monday Night Raw star recently revealed that she wants to embark on an MMA career, but her octagon ambitions will be put on hold for now.

Fans will be able to keep up with her other adventures through her YouTube channel, where she regularly posts content pertaining to her various interests outside of wrestling. Perhaps she’ll even return to the squared circle after she’s had the baby, but that remains to be seen.