Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure While Wearing A Cupped Black Floral Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima went full bombshell as she rocked a racy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her curves while showing off one of the new pieces from her bathing suit line.

In the sexy snaps, Bruna looked smoking hot as she wore a black cupped bikini with a floral print. The tiny top accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and showed off her tiny waist and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings and a small bellybutton ring, as well as rings on her fingers and a watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Bruna stood in front of a blue background with her back arched and her hip pushed out. She rested both of her hands at her sides and looked away from the camera. In the second shot, she ran her fingers through her hair and sported a sultry expression on her face.

Bruna wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She accentuated her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Bruna’s over 4 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 32,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 messages about the post.

“Love this bikini” one follower gushed.

“This is beautiful on you,” another stated.

“Your so gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“Amazing,” a fourth comment read.

