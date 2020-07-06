Lauren Dascalo Rocks Skintight Blue Bikini During Sweat Session In Cancún

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a skimpy blue bikini that hugged her best assets as she completed a workout. In the caption, she provided a bit of Monday motivation for her fans.

The photos showed Lauren posing in front of black gym equipment, including dumbbell weights and a pull-up bar. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were snapped in Cancún, Mexico, where Lauren has been vacationing since last week. Sunlight appeared to be shining brightly through a window off-camera, as the rays caused Lauren’s tan skin to glow. She looked as muscular as ever in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a low-cut top that barely fit over Lauren’s busty chest. Her underboob was on full display as the skintight fabric rode up. In addition, her ample cleavage spilled out of the scooping neckline.

Since the top cut off at Lauren’s chest, her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed. She paired the top with a U-shaped thong. The front of her bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above Lauren’s hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her round booty and lean legs looked stunning in the tiny bikini.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a silver bracelet, small earrings and layered necklaces. She opted to skip makeup, though her fresh face was filled with natural beauty. Lauren wore her blond locks tied up in a bun, held together by a white scrunchie.

In the first photo, Lauren faced the equipment and pulled on one of the levers, flexing her shoulder muscles. She arched her back and stuck her booty out for the camera. The second shot showed the babe facing the camera as she pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. Lauren ran a hand through her bun and looked off into the distance.

The post was liked more than 12,000 times in an hour. It also received more than 200 comments, mostly from fans who showered Lauren in compliments.

“Gorgeous simply gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Looking amazing as always!” another user added.

“Oooooh she stunning,” a third fan wrote.

Lauren has documented much of her trip on Instagram. Over the weekend, she shared photos of herself partying it up on the beach for the 4th of July.